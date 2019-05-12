Kingman High School graduating seniors walk down memory lane

KINGMAN – Kingman High School seniors walked the halls of Kingman Middle School Wednesday, May 8 in their cap and gowns to show future generations that hard works pays off.

Graduating seniors provided the opportunity to middle school students to ask questions and gave the students insights about life in high school.

KMS students lined up the halls as KHS students walked the halls to “Pomp and Circumstance,” as it played through the speakers.

Emily Baker, KHS counselor, said it’s a great way to let the seniors share some of their experiences with middle school students, get dressed in their graduation gear and become excited for graduation.

This is the third year KHS graduating seniors have participated in this activity and in hopes to motivate middle school students to look forward to high school.

Information provided by KHS