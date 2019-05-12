Letter | Thank you Jim Zachman
The volunteers and Disabled American Veterans riders would like to say goodbye and thank you to our friend and fellow volunteer, Jim Zachman, who recently passed away.
Jim was a DAV driver and person in charge of vehicle maintenance. For 10 years, Jim loved nothing more than driving his fellow veterans to medical appointments in Prescott, Phoenix, and the early runs to Bullhead City and Golden Valley to get vets to Smith’s in Kingman to catch one of our vans.
Jim was a good friend to a lot of folks in this area.
He is greatly missed.
Thank you, Jim Zachman, a recent Driver of the Year for Northern Arizona VA Medical System.
- Mohave 911
