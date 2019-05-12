Margita announces her son’s engagement
KINGMAN – Lena Margita is pleased to announce the engagement of her son, Kensington “Kip” Penny, of Kingman, to Amity Knight, of Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Heidi and Kevin Knight, also of Ogden, Utah.
Kip is a 2016 graduate of Lee Williams High School and is continuing his education at Weber State. He also works for Home Depot.
Amity is a 2017 graduate of Ben Lomond High School and works as an accounting clerk for Great West Plumbing.
The couple’s wedding ceremony is planned for 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in West Valley City, Utah.
The couple plans to live in Brigham City, Utah after the wedding.
