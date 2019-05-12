Mohave 911 | May 13, 2019

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of May 10:

Drug possession

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Abel Angelo Rodriguez, 29 of Mohave Valley, for marijuana possession, and drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies, and an active arrest warrant.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a male subject riding an unregistered mini-bike style motorcycle on Harquahala Drive. The male subject was identified as Rodriguez and a records check revealed the active arrest warrant.

While being detained, Rodriguez repeatedly tried to pull away from deputies, stating he had to take some mail to a friend at a nearby residence.

A search revealed approximately six grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and an envelope containing over $2,800 in cash. Abel Angelo Rodriguez was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Drug possession

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Angela Sue Ortiz, 55 of Kingman, for felony dangerous drug possession and an active arrest warrant.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9, deputies observed a female subject riding a quad on Eagle Drive and noticed the quad didn’t have a visible license plate. A traffic stop was conducted and the female subject, identified as Ortiz, advised deputies the quad was not registered for roadway use and her license was suspended.

A records check revealed an active arrest warrant and Ortiz was detained. Deputies search her purse revealing a small baggie with a white crystal substance, which tested positive for 7.9 grams of methamphetamine.

Angela Sue Ortiz was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Drug possession, unlawful flight

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ralph Wesley Eaton Jr., 60 of Kingman, for dangerous drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and unlawful flight from law enforcement, all felonies.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Sunday, May 5, deputies were patrolling Bank Street in Kingman, when they observed a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Bank Street and Packard Avenue when the driver applied the vehicle brakes and slowed down, but didn’t stop.

The vehicle continued on until it finally stopped at a residence in the 3100 block of Packard Avenue. Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Eaton, and observed a large aggressive dog in the passenger seat.

Eaton was having to restrain the barking dog while speaking with deputies. Eaton asked deputies if he could place the dog in the yard of the residence, and when the driver’s door opened, the dog lunged at deputies.

Eaton placed the dog in the yard and deputies observed a clear plastic baggie on the ground near the driver’s side door. The bag contained a white crystal substance, consistent with methamphetamine.

Eaton was detained and denied possession of the baggie. The substance in the baggie tested positive for 4.6 grams of methamphetamine. Eaton was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Drug possession

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Rylee Adam Reed Campo, 27 of Kingman, for narcotic drug violation, drug paraphernalia violation, and three active arrest warrants.

At approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, deputies responded to the 2100 block of Packard Avenue in reference to a suspicious male walking in the area.

Deputies responded and made contact with the male subject, identified as Campo, and a records check revealed the active warrants. A search of Campo’s belongings revealed multiple containers with a black sticky substance, consistent with heroin, syringes, and other items of drug paraphernalia.

Campo was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Criminal trespass

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested James Daniel Bateman, 22 of Colorado City, for first degree criminal trespassing, a felony.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, deputies responded to a residence in the 400 block of S. 2800 W. in reference to a trespassing.

The reporting party advised an unknown male subject had entered their home the night before and she woke up the next morning and found a naked man sleeping on the couch in her basement.

When asked, Bateman advised he “blacked out” and woke up in the residence. James Daniel Bateman was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Drug, weapon possession

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Stewart Scott Jones, 45 of Littlefield, for dangerous drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and possession of a weapon by prohibited person, all felonies.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. Friday, May 3, deputies observed a vehicle traveling on Highway 91 and made an improper turn into a private property. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Jones. Deputies noticed several nervous indicators while Jones was interacting with them.

Deputies completed a warning for the traffic violation and asked Jones for consent to search the vehicle, which was given. During the search of the vehicle, deputies located approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine, six syringes and a .44 Special revolver.

A records check revealed Jones to be a prohibited weapons possessor. Stewart Scott Jones was arrested and booked into the Mesquite City Jail without incident.

Aggravated DUI

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Daniel Raymond Wiest, 30 of Murrieta, California, for felony aggravated operating under the influence and an active arrest warrant.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. Saturday, May 4, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety observed a boat make a large wake in a posted no wake zone.

Wiest was transported to the Lake Havasu Contact Point Water Safety Center where his BAC results were found to be .136. Wiest was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult jail.