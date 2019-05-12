Palo Christi back on KUSD board meeting agenda

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District governing board is bringing back the what to do with Palo Christi question back for discussion during its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at the district office, 3033 MacDonald Ave.

Board members will discuss the Palo Christi bond survey results. The board is expected to take action on the destruction of four buses as part of the conditions related to Volkswagen grant, which will give KUSD 11 new buses.

KUSD Superintendent Roger Jacks previously told the Daily Miner that the district is expected to receive four buses before school lets out at the end of May.

Cheryl Massey and students from the Lee Williams High School Marshall Brennan Club, Arden Schickner and Katie Marbury, will be recognized for their national competition results. The board will also recognize students from the Career Technical Student Organization state competition results.

