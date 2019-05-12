OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 12
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Palo Christi back on KUSD board meeting agenda

The KUSD governing board will discuss bond survey results regarding Palo Christi School. (Daily Miner file photo)

The KUSD governing board will discuss bond survey results regarding Palo Christi School. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 12, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District governing board is bringing back the what to do with Palo Christi question back for discussion during its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at the district office, 3033 MacDonald Ave.

Board members will discuss the Palo Christi bond survey results. The board is expected to take action on the destruction of four buses as part of the conditions related to Volkswagen grant, which will give KUSD 11 new buses.

KUSD Superintendent Roger Jacks previously told the Daily Miner that the district is expected to receive four buses before school lets out at the end of May.

Cheryl Massey and students from the Lee Williams High School Marshall Brennan Club, Arden Schickner and Katie Marbury, will be recognized for their national competition results. The board will also recognize students from the Career Technical Student Organization state competition results.

Information provided by Kingman Unified School District

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KUSD school board to provide update on Palo Christi, enrollment rezoning
KUSD board to hear from investment banking company
KUSD board meeting updates public on White Cliffs flood damage, Palo Christi
KUSD board meeting will discuss new superintendent search
Realignment on KUSD board's Tuesday agenda

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
15
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
15
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
17
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News