Reasons why women live longer than men

Until the 19th century, men lived longer than women. Even though life expectancy has increased greatly for both sexes since then, it is now females who are living longer than males.

That is the case everywhere around the world, according to Our World in Data, a web publication that presents data on living conditions around the world.

In 2016, due to the opioid crisis, life expectancy for Americans fell to 78.6 years, but for men only. American women are still expected to live over the age of 81.

The World Health Organization’s HALE index calculates the number of years a man or woman can expect to live without a major disease or injury. It found that American men can look forward to 67 healthy years, while American women will enjoy 70 years of full health.

The problem is complex and there are many factors that contribute to this fact, some environmental, biological, and behavioral. For example, men smoke more often than women. They drink more and pay less attention to their diet. When diagnosed with a health condition, they are more likely to ignore a doctor’s orders, or ignore the condition in the first place.

The male sex hormone, testosterone, appears to play a role here, too. It pushes men to take life-threatening risks.

A 2010 video shows a 28- year-old Chinese man who said he filmed himself jumping onto the tracks in front of an approaching train on the Shanghai subway because he thought it would be an “exciting” thing to do and would get lots of hits on the internet.

Men are also more likely than women to die in car accidents, brawls or gun fights.

On the other hand, the female sex hormone, estrogen, seems to provide a protection, working as an antioxidant, reported Dr. Perminder Sachdev, a professor of neuropsychiatry from the University of New South Wales in Australia.

While medical breakthroughs in preventing infectious diseases greatly benefited women within last couple of hundred years, they did not do as much good for men.

Boys seem to have lower chances of surviving childhood, and whenever child mortality rates climb, it is generally about the boys.

Boys are 60% more likely to be born premature and to suffer from problems arising from being born premature – such as respiratory distress syndrome. They are also at a higher risk of birth injury and mortality due to their larger body and head size.

This fact partially explains men’s shorter lifespans in general, revealed a 2008 study by researchers from University of Pennsylvania and University of Southern California.

By the age of 85, women outnumber men in the U.S. 2.2 to 1; this rises to 3 to 1 when they reach their 90s.