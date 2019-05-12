OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 12
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Reasons why women live longer than men
It really wasn’t that long ago when men outlived women. That trend has changed.

A group of seniors are enjoying a hike near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Photo by Agata Popeda)

A group of seniors are enjoying a hike near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Photo by Agata Popeda)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 12, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Until the 19th century, men lived longer than women. Even though life expectancy has increased greatly for both sexes since then, it is now females who are living longer than males.

That is the case everywhere around the world, according to Our World in Data, a web publication that presents data on living conditions around the world.

In 2016, due to the opioid crisis, life expectancy for Americans fell to 78.6 years, but for men only. American women are still expected to live over the age of 81.

The World Health Organization’s HALE index calculates the number of years a man or woman can expect to live without a major disease or injury. It found that American men can look forward to 67 healthy years, while American women will enjoy 70 years of full health.

The problem is complex and there are many factors that contribute to this fact, some environmental, biological, and behavioral. For example, men smoke more often than women. They drink more and pay less attention to their diet. When diagnosed with a health condition, they are more likely to ignore a doctor’s orders, or ignore the condition in the first place.

The male sex hormone, testosterone, appears to play a role here, too. It pushes men to take life-threatening risks.

A 2010 video shows a 28- year-old Chinese man who said he filmed himself jumping onto the tracks in front of an approaching train on the Shanghai subway because he thought it would be an “exciting” thing to do and would get lots of hits on the internet.

Raw Video: Man Jumps Onto Tracks to Film Train by Associated Press

Men are also more likely than women to die in car accidents, brawls or gun fights.

On the other hand, the female sex hormone, estrogen, seems to provide a protection, working as an antioxidant, reported Dr. Perminder Sachdev, a professor of neuropsychiatry from the University of New South Wales in Australia.

While medical breakthroughs in preventing infectious diseases greatly benefited women within last couple of hundred years, they did not do as much good for men.

Boys seem to have lower chances of surviving childhood, and whenever child mortality rates climb, it is generally about the boys.

Boys are 60% more likely to be born premature and to suffer from problems arising from being born premature – such as respiratory distress syndrome. They are also at a higher risk of birth injury and mortality due to their larger body and head size.

This fact partially explains men’s shorter lifespans in general, revealed a 2008 study by researchers from University of Pennsylvania and University of Southern California.

By the age of 85, women outnumber men in the U.S. 2.2 to 1; this rises to 3 to 1 when they reach their 90s.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: Is profiling getting a bad rap?
Hormones for prostate cancer?
Breast cancer campaigns might be pink, but men get it too
Column: Liberal struggle against reality must be recognized
Column | Does yes ever mean yes?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
15
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
15
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
17
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News