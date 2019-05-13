OFFERS
City P&Z to consider abandonment cases

Kingman’s Planning and Zoning Commission will take up two abandonment cases at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 13, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City planning and zoning commission will address two abandonment cases at its meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The first abandonment case is in relation to a request from Mohave Engineering Associates and William Nugent for approval of vacation of Parcel D of Walleck Ranch. The parcel is around 10,600 square feet and lies adjacent to the Mohave Wash west of N. Willow Road and east of Walleck Ranch Drive. The property was granted to the City for drainage purposes, placement of a sewer line and a sewer lift station.

Parcel D is considered a right-of-way because it serves a purpose for drainage and public utilities, and as such, could not normally be vacated. According to City Engineer Greg Henry, the City only needs 15 feet on each side of the active sewer main for maintenance and operations. Therefore, those remaining portions of Parcel D could be vacated.

Commissioners will also address a request from Renee Grigg in reference to Parcel K of Kingman Camelback Unit 1. The 7,530-square-foot parcel, located on the west side of Christy Plaza, was granted to the City for drainage purposed and overhead utilities.

There are no utilities in the parcel, which according to the agenda, has been landscaped with decorative rock by Grigg. Council would accept $6,400 for the parcel should it be vacated.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

