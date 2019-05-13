OFFERS
Mon, May 13
City receives interest in community facilities district

Mark Reader of Stifel, the City-hired underwriter for the future sale of bonds to investors, speaks to Council about the formation of community facilities districts. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 13, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – City Manager Ron Foggin told Council at last week’s regularly-scheduled meeting that the City will begin speaking with people interested in pursuing a community facilities district.

Community facilities districts are special tax districts created by a municipality to fund construction associated with infrastructure projects such as the Rancho Santa Fe Interchange. The City has yet to decide on policy guidelines for CFDs should they be implemented, but staff does have a few options.

In one option, developers propose boundaries for the district and those within the proposed district are assessed a property tax. Another option would see those who benefit from the infrastructure receive a capital cost allocation based on their benefit from that public infrastructure.

The item first appeared on the agenda at a meeting in April, as Council was set to deliberate on processes and procedures for the implementation of community facilities districts. Councilmembers voted to table the issue at the April 15 meeting to allow for additional information and time to consider the matter. Those procedures were not ready for review at Tuesday’s meeting.

However, the City is moving forward.

“We have not slowed anything down, we’re not waiting for the CFD policy to be passed,” Foggin said. “Obviously, that’s an important piece to it, but starting discussions now I think will help us move this project. If we can get any steam behind it, we’ll be moving right along.”

Staff has already received a request to pursue a CFD development agreement.

“We have put together a meeting with the City team and our consultants and the folks that have requested us to look into developing a development agreement and the CFD,” Foggin explained.

News