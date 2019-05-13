Horoscopes | May 14, 2019

Birthdays: Miranda Cosgrove, 26; Cate Blanchett, 50; Tim Roth, 58; George Lucas, 75.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Focus on getting things done. Don’t rely on others to do things for you. Abide by rules, and read the fine print.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make your position clear. Speak up and make plans that will help you reach your goal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get everything in place before you decide to share your ideas and plans with others. You’ll have a tendency to think too big, and that can lead to trouble if you make premature promises.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t let a challenge get you down when it’s meant to get you moving. Embrace any opportunity to try something new or to initiate a change at home that is constructive and geared toward saving more and living with less.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let an emotional situation lead to an argument or dispute that will put you in an awkward position. Adjust to whatever situation you face, and get things done so you can move on to more enjoyable tasks.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Change should begin within yourself. Don’t let anyone force you into something that causes uncertainty.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotions will surface when dealing with money, legal or health matters. Rely on common sense and research, and investigate all your options thoroughly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You can bring about favorable changes by using knowledge, communicating with the people who will be affected by the choices you make and taking the initiative to fulfill your dream. A partnership will bring out the best in you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put greater emphasis on how you look and feel, and the way you treat others. Partnerships will make a difference, and trust will be crucial if you plan to get ahead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t trust others to do things for you. Remain focused on your objective, and push forward until you reach your goal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A change may be inevitable. Concentrate on what you do best, and take care of your health and physical fitness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Handle an emotional situation and partnerships with care. An argument will not help matters and can lead to emotional or financial loss.