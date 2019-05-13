OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, May 13
Weather  74.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KRMC discontinues open-heart procedures, still available for care

Kingman Regional Medical Center will not be performing cardiac bypasses or valve replacements until further notice, but will still be there to help those suffering from heart attack. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Kingman Regional Medical Center will not be performing cardiac bypasses or valve replacements until further notice, but will still be there to help those suffering from heart attack. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 13, 2019 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center, the largest provider of health care services in the area, just announced that starting in June it will no longer perform open-heart procedures.

There’s no need to worry, other advanced interventional and non-invasive heart procedures are still available at KRMC, including balloon angioplasty and open lung surgery. That means, if a patient ends up in the ER with a heart attack, KRMC can still take care of them immediately. But if someone requires a cardiac bypass or a valve replacement, they will need to travel.

“It was a very difficult decision,” KRMC Public Relations Specialist Teri Williams said. She explained that the open-heart program, which started 10 years ago, had become too costly.

In determining whether to continue performing open-heart procedures, hospital officials reviewed multiple factors, including patient volumes, the complexity of patient conditions, clinical performance, and financial operations.

“Part of it is the fact that we need to rededicate resources,” Williams said. “First and foremost, we want to invest in urology and gastroenterology. When we decide on the future, we always think about what’s best for our patients.”

KRMC would like to resume the open-heart program as soon as possible, but currently, it is not able to keep up with new trends and new technologies.

“Technology is at the crossroads,” Williams said. “There’s a trend to avoid open-heart surgeries, too. There are new procedures. We are a small rural hospital. Our program wasn’t bad, but it requires funds that we need somewhere else.”

“We came to the realization that to produce the results our patients deserve, even more human and financial resources were needed for the program,” KRMC CEO Brian Turney stated in a press release. “This, in turn, would jeopardize necessary investment in other important medical service lines that can ultimately benefit more people.”

In the meantime, local patients who require open-heart procedures will be referred to appropriate providers in the region depending on their individual clinical needs. Heart patients are urged to talk with their cardiologist to evaluate their options.

“We anticipate revisiting this issue sometime in the future to evaluate if the environment is right to offer both open heart and the newer less invasive procedures effectively and efficiently,” Williams said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Medicare penalizes KRMC for readmissions
A Heart to Help
Kingman Regional Medical Center becomes 1-stop center
Kingman Regional cardio services among best in Southwest
Series for seniors continues with heart talk

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
15
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
15
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
17
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News