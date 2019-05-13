KRMC discontinues open-heart procedures, still available for care

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center, the largest provider of health care services in the area, just announced that starting in June it will no longer perform open-heart procedures.

There’s no need to worry, other advanced interventional and non-invasive heart procedures are still available at KRMC, including balloon angioplasty and open lung surgery. That means, if a patient ends up in the ER with a heart attack, KRMC can still take care of them immediately. But if someone requires a cardiac bypass or a valve replacement, they will need to travel.

“It was a very difficult decision,” KRMC Public Relations Specialist Teri Williams said. She explained that the open-heart program, which started 10 years ago, had become too costly.

In determining whether to continue performing open-heart procedures, hospital officials reviewed multiple factors, including patient volumes, the complexity of patient conditions, clinical performance, and financial operations.



“Part of it is the fact that we need to rededicate resources,” Williams said. “First and foremost, we want to invest in urology and gastroenterology. When we decide on the future, we always think about what’s best for our patients.”

KRMC would like to resume the open-heart program as soon as possible, but currently, it is not able to keep up with new trends and new technologies.

“Technology is at the crossroads,” Williams said. “There’s a trend to avoid open-heart surgeries, too. There are new procedures. We are a small rural hospital. Our program wasn’t bad, but it requires funds that we need somewhere else.”

“We came to the realization that to produce the results our patients deserve, even more human and financial resources were needed for the program,” KRMC CEO Brian Turney stated in a press release. “This, in turn, would jeopardize necessary investment in other important medical service lines that can ultimately benefit more people.”

In the meantime, local patients who require open-heart procedures will be referred to appropriate providers in the region depending on their individual clinical needs. Heart patients are urged to talk with their cardiologist to evaluate their options.

“We anticipate revisiting this issue sometime in the future to evaluate if the environment is right to offer both open heart and the newer less invasive procedures effectively and efficiently,” Williams said.