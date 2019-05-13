Lonesome Dick brings its sounds to Metcalfe Park

KINGMAN – Rockabilly band Lonesome Dick will return to Metcalfe Park for the second Concert in the Park presented by Sounds of Kingman at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

The concert is free, so bring along your lawn chairs and blankets, coolers and picnic baskets.

The band’s popularity has been growing in the area as more people latch onto their musical stylings of rockabilly, surf, vintage country blues and swing, intermingled with some original tunes.

“Lonesome Dick is a unique authentic rockabilly band received by audiences worldwide,” guitarist Robert Garland told The Daily Miner last year.

The band has been playing Arizona, California and Nevada venues since 2001, including the Sundowner Saloon, Diana’s Cellar Door and Black Bridge Brewery in Kingman, Lazy Harry’s in Bullhead City and Viva Las Vegas.

The band features Garland on guitar and vocals, Rogelio (Roger) Casanova on upright bass and vocals, and Ramon Torres on drums and vocals.

They are tried and true and will give any audience a wonderful musical experience, said Martha Prumers, entertainment coordinator for Sounds of Kingman.

The concert is sponsored by Taco Bell.