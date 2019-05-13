Sheriff, ‘Chicks on the Right’ to present at Republican Women’s meeting
KINGMAN – The monthly general meeting of the Kingman Republican Women will be held May 14 at the Dam Bar Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave.
The guest speakers will be Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster and Ashley Dillon, KRW second vice-president and a member of Chicks on the Right.
The club is collecting nonperishable food items for donation to Kingman Food Bank as well as old newspapers for needed bedding at local animal shelters.
An invitation is extended to all interested Kingman residents who would like to learn more about issues affecting the community. Bring a friend, make new friends and bring questions for the guest speakers.
All general monthly meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at the same location. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the program begins promptly at noon.
There is a $3 meeting charge at the door, and lunch is available for purchase.
Information provided by Kingman Republican Women’s Club
|Community Calendar
|
WED
15
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
15
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
17
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
