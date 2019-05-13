State Briefs | Man dies after jump from interstate overpass near Flagstaff

BELLEMONT (AP) – Authorities say a man has died after jumping from an interstate overpass about 10 miles west of Flagstaff.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves says eastbound traffic on Interstate 40 was rerouted through the Bellemont exit around 7:30 a.m. Monday as people were headed to work. The interstate reopened at 11 a.m.

Graves says authorities are working to contact the man’s family before releasing his identity.

Tucson man gets life in prison in 2016 murder of girlfriend

TUCSON (AP) – A Tucson man convicted in the 2016 stabbing death of his girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison.

Pima County prosecutors say 28-year-old Chet Maley also was sentenced Monday to a 10 1/2-year prison term for kidnapping the victim.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Last month, Maley was found guilty of first-degree murder in the November 2016 death of 29-year-old Roxanne Ortiz.

During the trial, jurors saw a security video from a Tucson pizzeria which showed Maley carry Ortiz across a parking lot, throw her over a short wall and stab her multiple times before running away.

Authorities say Maley attacked one of his lawyers in the courtroom after his April 12 conviction.

He’s now facing an aggravated assault charge and a status conference is scheduled for May 22.

Park Service plans replace, shorten water line for South Rim

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK (AP) – The National Park Service plans to partially replace and shorten the frequently broken 50-year-old pipeline that supplies water to the Grand Canyon National Park hotels, campgrounds, staff housing and other facilities on the South Rim.

An announcement last week said the newly approved plan includes replacing 3 miles of the pipeline and building new treatment facilities and tanks.

It also includes relocating the water intake from springs partway up the canyon’s north wall to near Bright Angel Creek at Phantom Ranch at the canyon bottom.

The pipeline opened in 1965 and was designed to last 40 years, but there have been more than 80 breaks since 2010, often due to falling rocks.

Water transported by the pipeline supports more than 6 million annual visitors and about 2,500 year-round residents.