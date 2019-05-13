Stripe-R-Rama finds its woman, tournament set to go

Fears that one of the longest running overnight striper fishing tournaments was not going to be held this summer have subsided now that Kingman resident Courtney Martzen stepped up and agreed to take over the duties of tournament director.

Martzen, who has never been in charge of a tournament like this before, is eager to get a plan in place so local anglers can continue to enjoy one of the best overnight fishing tournaments that is held out of South Cove on Lake Mead.

The first step for Martzen was to get some of her friends to agree to help her with the event, which does take a lot of planning.

She has several friends who have agreed to help. I offered my assistance this year and serve as liaison with our sponsor.

The dates of the tournament was set for June 22-23. The tournament will start at 7 p.m. on June 22 and ends at 7 a.m. June 23. The weigh-in will be held once again at 8 a.m. at the Fisherman’s Landing, 290 Pueblo Drive, in Meadview.

As before, there will be a pretournament meeting to draw for launch positions. That meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 14 at Lewis Kingman Park.

All entries received prior to that date will be entered into the launch position drawing. Entries received after that date and at the dock the day of the event, will be placed in the order that they are received.

Fees for the two-person event is $65 if paid by June 14, but after that date, they will be $75. Entry fees and applications should be sent to Martzen. Checks are acceptable until June 14. After that date, all fees must be paid in cash. The event is open to the public and entries will be accepted right up to the start of the tournament.

The rules of tournament require that no more than 40 stripers can be brought to the scales by a team. The top five teams with the heaviest weights will receive cash awards and plaques. Special awards will be given to the teams that bring in the two heaviest stripers. There will also be an award for the team that brings in the heaviest non-striper. Only catfish and carp are eligible for that award.

Anglers must have a valid fishing license and boats must be registered and be insured. Life jackets must be worn anytime the main engine is in operation.

For those anglers that would like to donate their fish, the Meadview Baptist Church will once again be on site to take any fish anglers want to give them.

Tournament sponsor John Patel will also take fish.

Remember, this is the only tournament that guarantees every angler who comes to the weigh-in will receive a prize off of the table of prizes Patel has generously donated.

The entry forms and information are available from Martzen by email at CourtneyMartzen@gmail.com or call 928-530-8912.

I also have the entry forms in a file that I can email to you. Contact me at info@striperhunters.com or by calling 928-303-9481.

Entry forms will also be available at some local businesses.

This will be a good time to pick a partner and come and experience the quality fishing at Lake Mead.