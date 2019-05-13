OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, May 13
Weather  74.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Stripe-R-Rama finds its woman, tournament set to go

Courtney Martzen is the new tournament director for the annual Stripe-R-Rama. (Courtesy)

Courtney Martzen is the new tournament director for the annual Stripe-R-Rama. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: May 13, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Fears that one of the longest running overnight striper fishing tournaments was not going to be held this summer have subsided now that Kingman resident Courtney Martzen stepped up and agreed to take over the duties of tournament director.

Martzen, who has never been in charge of a tournament like this before, is eager to get a plan in place so local anglers can continue to enjoy one of the best overnight fishing tournaments that is held out of South Cove on Lake Mead.

The first step for Martzen was to get some of her friends to agree to help her with the event, which does take a lot of planning.

She has several friends who have agreed to help. I offered my assistance this year and serve as liaison with our sponsor.

The dates of the tournament was set for June 22-23. The tournament will start at 7 p.m. on June 22 and ends at 7 a.m. June 23. The weigh-in will be held once again at 8 a.m. at the Fisherman’s Landing, 290 Pueblo Drive, in Meadview.

As before, there will be a pretournament meeting to draw for launch positions. That meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 14 at Lewis Kingman Park.

All entries received prior to that date will be entered into the launch position drawing. Entries received after that date and at the dock the day of the event, will be placed in the order that they are received.

Fees for the two-person event is $65 if paid by June 14, but after that date, they will be $75. Entry fees and applications should be sent to Martzen. Checks are acceptable until June 14. After that date, all fees must be paid in cash. The event is open to the public and entries will be accepted right up to the start of the tournament.

The rules of tournament require that no more than 40 stripers can be brought to the scales by a team. The top five teams with the heaviest weights will receive cash awards and plaques. Special awards will be given to the teams that bring in the two heaviest stripers. There will also be an award for the team that brings in the heaviest non-striper. Only catfish and carp are eligible for that award.

Anglers must have a valid fishing license and boats must be registered and be insured. Life jackets must be worn anytime the main engine is in operation.

For those anglers that would like to donate their fish, the Meadview Baptist Church will once again be on site to take any fish anglers want to give them.

Tournament sponsor John Patel will also take fish.

Remember, this is the only tournament that guarantees every angler who comes to the weigh-in will receive a prize off of the table of prizes Patel has generously donated.

The entry forms and information are available from Martzen by email at CourtneyMartzen@gmail.com or call 928-530-8912.

I also have the entry forms in a file that I can email to you. Contact me at info@striperhunters.com or by calling 928-303-9481.

Entry forms will also be available at some local businesses.

This will be a good time to pick a partner and come and experience the quality fishing at Lake Mead.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Stripe R Rama registration open
Column: Fun rules make Stripe-R-Rama a must-fish
Stripe-R-Rama 19 on tap this weekend
Sign up for Stripe-R-Rama tourney
Stripe R Rama is coming in June

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
15
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
15
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
17
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News