12 All Starz Gymnastics girls win medals at San Diego event

KINGMAN – Twelve girls from the All Starz Gymnastics Team attended the USAG Xcel Regional Championships in San Diego on May 3-5, the largest meet in the West Coast with over 2,700 competitors and 183 teams from Arizona, Utah, California and Nevada.

The girls didn’t travel a long distance to come home empty handed, and they came back home with some silver and gold. Seven of the medals brought back to Kingman were gold, silver and bronze.

“The All Starz team performed amazingly. We’re bringing a total of 35 top 10 medals back to Kingman. Earning a top 10 spot with competition of this caliber is a huge accomplishment,” said head coach Brandee Proffitt.

Courtney Witt came in first on the beam and third place all around. Anna Burns came home with first on the floor, third in beam and fourth overall. Alauna Ballard received second in vault and fifth overall.

Cash Proffit received second place in beam and fourth in floor. Daylee Brazdys came in third place on beam, fourth on floor, fifth on vault and fourth overall. Kylie Marshall ranked fourth on floor and fourth in beam.

Jasmine Sederland ranked fifth on floor, Kinsley Bahre ranked seventh in beam, Emily Wisda came in eighth place in floor and Elizabeth Witt ranked 11th in beam.

Sara Fiddler ranked fifth in beam and Lilyann Pierstorff came in seventh on beam.

The All Starz Gymnastics Team is coached by: Brandee Proffit, Heather Oder, Alexis Matthews, Jenn Weigley, Allison Ballard, Darcy Pierstroff, Kendle Lundboom, Kylee Marshall and Briana Hecker. They train year- round with a competitive season spread out between August and May.

Information provided by All Starz Academy and Gymnastics