Coming up: National Adoption Weekend

The Western Arizona Humane Society says it will bring dogs of all different breeds and sizes to PetSmart for National Adoption Weekend. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 15, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The community will have the opportunity to take advantage of PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend May 17-20, and an adoption event is scheduled at Petco on Saturday as well.

Kingman’s PetSmart, 3260 Stockton Hill Road, will have local adoption groups at the store from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18. Adoption groups will return from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 29. The Western Arizona Humane Society and the Humane Society of Mohave County will be in attendance.

“The shelter is extremely full right now, we have a lot of beautiful dogs that need good homes and we would invite you to come out to both PetSmarts, Kingman and Bullhead City, and see if you would like to take one of them home,” said Susan Fosher of WAHS.

Petco, 3260 Stockton Hill Road, will also have an adoption event this weekend. HALT will be on hand with dogs for adoption from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 17.

