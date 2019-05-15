City considers changes to recycling program

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission will continue discussing multiple running agenda items in addition to possible changes to Kingman’s recycling program at its meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

One item returning to Thursday’s meeting involves commissioners considering how to promote community involvement in cleanups and CCC activities.

The commission will also continue discussing the Adopt a Block program and the possibility of expanding it to include parks and trails. According to the agenda, Parks and Recreation Director Mike Meersman has determined that parks and trails can be added to the program.

The City’s Sanitation Department is considering making some changes to recycling services because of the downturn in the recycling market and contamination. Kingman currently has a curbside recycling pilot program in the Walleck Ranch area, and the EZ Recycling Drop Program exists throughout town.

