Craft fair and farmers market brings out local vendors

KINGMAN – Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, there’s a craft fair and the farmers market for people to find fresh local produce or wares crafted by local artisans.

The Kingman Farmers Market is back at Thunder-Rode, 102 Beale St. from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until October. Spectators can find local honey, paintings, health products, baked goods, jams and more.

There will be a craft fair and swap meet from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley parking lot, 3631 Stockton Hill Road.

For more information on the farmers market or how to become a vendor, call 508-595-0770 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.org. For more information on the craft fair and swap meet, call Frank at 702-373-7694.