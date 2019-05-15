Craft fair and farmers market brings out local vendors
KINGMAN – Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, there’s a craft fair and the farmers market for people to find fresh local produce or wares crafted by local artisans.
The Kingman Farmers Market is back at Thunder-Rode, 102 Beale St. from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until October. Spectators can find local honey, paintings, health products, baked goods, jams and more.
There will be a craft fair and swap meet from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley parking lot, 3631 Stockton Hill Road.
For more information on the farmers market or how to become a vendor, call 508-595-0770 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.org. For more information on the craft fair and swap meet, call Frank at 702-373-7694.
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Boom in the night is a mystery
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- A battle for the soul of youth reaches Kingman
- Obituary
- Slowly but surely, gas prices keep going up
- Obituary
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Mohave 911
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Obituary
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
17
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*