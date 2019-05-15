OFFERS
Craft fair and farmers market brings out local vendors

Nice weather is here and so are the craft fairs and farmers market. Community members can visit the Kingman Farmers Market or the Stockton Hill Road Craft Fair and Swap Meet Saturday, May 18. In this picture, during Mother's Day weekend there was another craft fair at Locomotive Park. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: May 15, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, there’s a craft fair and the farmers market for people to find fresh local produce or wares crafted by local artisans.

The Kingman Farmers Market is back at Thunder-Rode, 102 Beale St. from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until October. Spectators can find local honey, paintings, health products, baked goods, jams and more.

There will be a craft fair and swap meet from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley parking lot, 3631 Stockton Hill Road.

For more information on the farmers market or how to become a vendor, call 508-595-0770 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.org. For more information on the craft fair and swap meet, call Frank at 702-373-7694.

