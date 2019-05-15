OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 16
Weather  62.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Easy cheesecake recipe is a no-fail family classic

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: May 15, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Dear Abby: Years ago, you published a recipe for cheesecake, which you said was very good. Well, it was not only “good” – it was TERRIFIC. As a native New Yorker, I know cheesecake.

I have moved and lost my recipe. Can you republish it? It’s the best! – Cheesecake Lover in Deland, Fla.

Dear Lover: Thank you for the compliment. I’m glad to oblige. My mother made it -- with either cherry or blueberry topping -- and I have fond memories of raiding the refrigerator with her again and again for “just a smidgen” more! We both carried the sweet tooth gene, and I have many delightful memories of her dinner and dessert recipes, which comprise the Dear Abby cookbooklet set. Mama was a talented hostess and prepared them for dinner parties (so have I). For readers interested in ordering the set, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $16 to Dear Abby – Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. In addition to the recipes, there are tips on entertaining, and anyone who hasn’t entertained before should be sure to read them.

ABBY’S CHEESECAKECRUST:

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs, 1/2 cup butter, melted (1 stick), 1/3 cup powdered sugar.

CHEESECAKE:

3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened, 4 eggs, 1 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1 pint dairy sour cream (at room temperature), 1 (21-ounce) can prepared cherry, blueberry or strawberry pie filling.

  1. Heat oven to 350 degrees.

  2. Combine graham cracker crumbs, powdered sugar and melted butter. Press into bottom of 8-inch springform pan.

  3. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, eggs, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Pour mixture over prepared crust.

  4. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes (until center is set).

  5. Remove from oven and spread sour cream on top of cheesecake. Return to oven and bake an additional 5 minutes.

  6. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Spread desired topping on cheesecake.

  7. Chill overnight. Before serving, carefully remove sides from pan. Serves 16.

Tip: To minimize cracking, place shallow pan half full of hot water on lower rack of oven during baking. And be sure the sour cream is at room temperature when you spread it on.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Classic meatloaf is comfort food that warms generations
Cookbooks add spice to your life
Dear Abby | Search begins for recipes to replace lost heirlooms
Dear Abby: Clerk gets lesson in privacy from owner of a service dog
Recipe makeovers and holiday journals

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
17
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News