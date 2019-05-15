Diet Center's Tip of the Week: Does stress really effect my weight?

Why is it so important to control one’s stress?

Hi, this is Eunice with Diet Center.

There are many good reasons for controlling our stress. One good reason you may not have realized is that reducing stress has been found to help with weight loss.

In response to stress, the body secretes the hormone called cortisol. This secretion of cortisol promotes fat deposits around our midsection.

Chronic stress results in increased insulin and cortisol levels. This increase not only promotes fat storage but inhibits fat-release. It can also result in cravings for carbohydrates and/or fat. This is possibly due to the fact that carbohydrates trigger serotonin production, and fat triggers the release of endorphins. Serotonin and endorphins are substances the brain releases that help produce feelings of pleasure.

Eating in response to such cravings can harm our weight-loss progress if we’re eating when we’re not even hungry. It’s important to try to reduce stress and cortisol levels.

You can try to gain control by resolving the problem causing the stress, sharing your feelings with someone, doing something relaxing, or trying pet therapy. Develop regular eating habits in which you eat three meals a day with snacks in between meals.

You may wonder why it would be good to eat snacks. Snacking can potentially help with weight control by supplying the body with enough energy to maintain the steady burning of calories. Eating increases metabolism by up to 40% above the basal metabolic rate. Snacking between small meals can help maintain a faster metabolic rate.

It has been found that those who eat more small meals and snacks may be less likely to be overweight. This is possibly because snacking can help prevent excessive hunger at mealtimes, so you can avoid overeating.

There’s also evidence small frequent meals help improve blood cholesterol levels and glucose tolerance. Snacks can help prevent fatigue, improve memory, and attention span. One needs to keep in mind that snack choices should be healthy and nutritious.

Selecting foods allowed in our Diet Center weight-loss programs such fresh fruits and vegetables, DC snack bars, and nonfat yogurt are appropriate snack choices that are sources of nutrients and fiber, which will help with weight loss. Try to view snacking as part of your daily meal plan and nutritious diet. It’s a good habit to get into for your weight-loss efforts.

Make sure you’re not busy doing anything else while eating. Be certain you’re eating in response to hunger and not to your emotions. Try taking steps to reduce stress, so you can prevent fat storage and promote fat loss.

Thank you for reading Diet Center's Tip of the Week.