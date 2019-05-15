Former chief’s sentence ‘best we could have hoped for’

KINGMAN – Former Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District Chief Wayne Eder may have been found guilty of conflict of interest, but defense attorney Lee Novak says his client’s sentence was “the best we could have hoped for.”

The case dealt with a $1,300 fire engine repair at a shop owned by former NACFD board member Vic Riccardi, who was on the board at the time of the crime. Eder was found guilty of conflict of interest for taking the engine to Riccardi’s shop for repairs without first taking the matter to the NACFD board. Eder was fined $150, put on probation and the offense was designated as a Class 1 misdemeanor. However, Eder’s probation was lifted upon paying the $150.

“He was on probation from the time the sentencing ended for about 15 minutes, long enough for him to go down and pay the $150 fine,” Novak explained.

Judge Rick Lambert, who presided over the case, also made mention of what he called “selective prosecution” at the sentencing hearing.

“During the trial it had come out that, in at least one instance with a previous fire chief, we had shown on cross examination that he clearly had a conflict of interest and yet no one seemed to be interested in prosecuting him,” Novak said. “But Eder, on the other hand, was prosecuted for something very similar.”

Novak said that was troubling to the judge, as was the politics at NACFD.

“He thought a lot of this had to do with the dysfunction of NACFD and how political and partisan everything had become, and to some extent, that Wayne Eder was a victim of that dynamic,” Novak said.

Novak hopes Eder will be able to resume his career in the fire industry, if not here, then somewhere else.