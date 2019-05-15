Horoscopes | May 16, 2019

Birthdays: Megan Fox, 33; Tori Spelling, 46; Janet Jackson, 53; Pierce Brosnan, 66.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Participate in events that are geared toward spending time with friends, relatives or peers. What you discover by working alongside others will encourage you to make personal changes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t give in to someone who is trying to talk you out of your hard-earned cash. Speak up, and make the changes that will make you happy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take pride in what you do. Look for opportunities to use your skills differently.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t let anger take over when you should be channeling your energy into something more constructive. If you want to make a change, look inward and make positive personal adjustments instead of trying to change someone else.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Trust and believe in yourself, not someone who is looking out for his or her own interest. Put your faith and your energy into making physical changes or improving your living arrangements.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take part in events that can help you advance or offer valuable information and knowledge. A consistent and reliable approach will help you build a strong brand.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Share only enough information to avoid getting into trouble. Listen to offers, but negotiate on your own behalf.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep moving forward. Make positive changes that excite you and give you reason to follow your heart and pursue your dreams.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t give in to hogwash. Don’t take an expensive detour; stay on course until you reach your destination.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): How you handle personal matters will make a difference to how well you do personally and professionally. Achieving greater stability and security will put you at ease and lead to improved relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Size up whatever situation you face, and be reluctant to put your money into something that will benefit someone else. Know your strengths and weaknesses, and focus on doing what you do best.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can be optimistic without being foolish. When it comes to financial matters, stick to what you can afford, and don’t let anyone coax you into excessive situations.