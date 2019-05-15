Learn the Three Sisters’ secret with Hualapai Tribe
Southwestern Gardening Day coming to Dig It Kingman Community Garden
KINGMAN – The Dig It Kingman Community Garden invites all children to its Southwestern Gardening Day between 9-11a.m. Saturday, May 18 at 2301 Lillie Ave.
This event is particularly special because for the first time, Dig It will host the Hualapai Cultural Green Arrow Gardening Project to explore the story of “Three Sisters’ Garden,” which belongs to the rich Native American tradition.
“The story is so simple, and many people know it,” said Marcie Craynon, who will represent the Hualapai Tribe on Saturday. Three sisters represent three vegetables; corn, bean, and squash, which find a way to share the same ground, all supporting themselves in their mutual growth. Beans grow around corn, promoting its well-being, and squash grows along the ground to protect other vegetables.
“Three sisters supported each other and that was the key thing for to their mature success,” Craynon said. The importance of collaborative effort and mutual support applies equally to human experiences and that is the lesson children will have a chance to learn this weekend.
Craynon will demonstrate planting Native American Heirloom seeds, do a traditional drum song, and then a garden blessing. Because of this special presentation, children will want to be there from start to finish, as each activity happens at a specific time.
This weekend rain sticks will be made between 9-9:30 a.m. ONLY.
From 10:30-11 a.m. children will be sampling fresh fry bread with a variety of toppings.
For more information, call 704-564-7849.
