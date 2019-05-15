Prescott woman hopes to start longstanding horse racing custom at Arizona Downs

Prescott resident Gloria Schwartz said she’s hoping to bring a longstanding tradition of horse racing to Prescott, starting at the first day of the races at Arizona Downs this year.

With the Kentucky Derby, attendees get dressed up in fine regalia and it’s something that’s been going on for about 100 years or so, Schwartz said. However, it didn’t begin in Kentucky, she said. It jumped across the Atlantic after the English had been doing it for years in Ascot, England, Schwartz said.

So she’s going to do the same for the first day of racing at Arizona Downs later this month and even brought the idea up to a few women she knows.

“I said, ‘You know, I don’t know why we have to be the forgotten children,” she said. “Why can’t we move this to the West?”

For Arizona Downs, 10501 E. Highway 89A, May 24 isn’t only the first day of live racing this year, but the first time horse racing has occurred at the racetrack since it closed in 2010. Back then it was called Yavapai Downs.

J and J Equine Enterprises, an affiliate of the Phoenix-based retail investment and development company JACOR Partners, acquired the property after buying it for $3.22 million out of bankruptcy court in January 2018. It was then named Arizona Downs and the process to bring live horse racing back to Yavapai County began.

Racing begins this year Friday, May 24, and tickets for this season have already gone on sale. General admission is $2, box seats plus general admission are $5, box seats with TV plus general admission are $7 and the table reservation which includes admission, a seat at a table in the restaurant and access to the buffet are $40. Tickets are available online at www.arizonadowns.com or at the door.

Several of the women Schwartz spoke with were excited about the idea and are going to dress up in their fine clothing along with her, Schwartz said. This year, she’s expecting about 10 or 20 people to do so. Showing off the outfit she is planning to wear, a peach-colored ensemble, Schwartz said she got the hat to go with the suit and wanted to put something on it that wasn’t too garish. So she found a peacock feather.

People will have one of two reactions, Schwartz said. They’re either going to complement the outfit or ask her to take the hat off so they can see the races.

Schwartz also said she expects the venture to be really good for local businesses as people go out and get their own ensembles. She mentioned the hat store Puttin’ on the Hats on Whiskey Row and that craft stores have items that can accentuate their hats.

People who are interested could even have someone make them an outfit, Schwartz said.