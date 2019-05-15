OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 16
Weather  62.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants & Raves | May 16, 2019

The life cycle of Coccidioides spp. (Valley Fever Center image)

The life cycle of Coccidioides spp. (Valley Fever Center image)

Originally Published: May 15, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Colorado school shooting: I ask our community to share prayers and comfort with the families of the children – one murdered trying to save his friends (Kendrick Castillo), and eight injured, in Colorado. Are these incidents so common we ignore them now? Shame.

Sen. Burr takes fire after subpoena of Don Jr.: Beyond ridiculous! How can you investigate a nothing case? The woman involved met with Fusion GPS (who wrote the fake Hillary Dossier) both before and after the short nothing meeting. Don Jr. should ignore this desperate Democrat perjury trap.

Valley Fever has increased: Has anyone ever looked at the correlation of disturbed soil from all the farming operations way out on Stockton Hill Road and around Valle Vista as the cause of increased cases of Valley Fever?

If a politician lived on a back road: If they would pave Bank Street up to Calle Castano it would take a lot of pressure off of Stockton Hill. Please think about it.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Increased deaths and illnesses from inhaling airborne dust: An understudied impact of climate change
Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
Neighbor finds it tough living next to a farm
Rants & Raves | May 20, 2018
Rants and Raves | December 19, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
17
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News