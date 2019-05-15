Rants & Raves | May 16, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Colorado school shooting: I ask our community to share prayers and comfort with the families of the children – one murdered trying to save his friends (Kendrick Castillo), and eight injured, in Colorado. Are these incidents so common we ignore them now? Shame.

Sen. Burr takes fire after subpoena of Don Jr.: Beyond ridiculous! How can you investigate a nothing case? The woman involved met with Fusion GPS (who wrote the fake Hillary Dossier) both before and after the short nothing meeting. Don Jr. should ignore this desperate Democrat perjury trap.

Valley Fever has increased: Has anyone ever looked at the correlation of disturbed soil from all the farming operations way out on Stockton Hill Road and around Valle Vista as the cause of increased cases of Valley Fever?

If a politician lived on a back road: If they would pave Bank Street up to Calle Castano it would take a lot of pressure off of Stockton Hill. Please think about it.