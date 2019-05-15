Survey results show community is in favor of bond, KUSD board keeps moving forward

KINGMAN – Palo Christi resurfaced on the Kingman Unified School District governing board’s agenda with the bond survey results the district conducted.

Ahron Sherman, KUSD finance director, told the board that based on the survey results, the district stands a good chance of getting the bond passed through the community.

“With proper education of our community, a proper campaign, we stand a chance to get that bond approved,” Sherman said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a ‘yes,’ but I’d say we definitely have a window to go through if we so choose.”

The random sampling was conducted through KUSD registered voters and compiled by age, political party and gender. It took about 12,000 phone calls to get 400 completed questionnaires.

More than 58% of the people surveyed were aged 65 and older. About 90% owned their own home and over 58% were Republican. Forty-four percent of people surveyed have never been a parent or guardian of a student in the district, and 386 were not employees of the district.

When voters were asked if they didn’t mind paying a few dollars more a month in school taxes as long as the money is used to make education better for children, 208 surveyors said they would “strongly agree.”

Survey participants were asked if they’d support or oppose a smaller bond proposal of $17 million to only address the remodel of Palo Christi that would cost the average homeowner just over $2 a month, and over 21% said they would oppose the bond.

The survey also asked registered voters if they knew repairs and renovations would cost more in the long run if they weren’t made now and the district hasn’t asked for a voter approved bond in over 12 years. By knowing that information, those surveyed were asked if the election was held today, would they vote yes to approve the $23 million bond or vote no, and 53% said yes, they would approve the bond.

Board member Bruce Ricca said it was a landslide, and the district needs to set up the process to let the people and voters have a choice.

“I just think we need to move forward with it and just go on ahead,” he said.

Sherman told the board this is the month they need to decide what they are going to ask for in the resolution.

“It’s the time to list what are our priorities, what are we going for, and come to consensus and get a resolution in June,” Sherman said.

The board’s direction is to continue moving forward with Palo Christi and receive guidance from a lawyer to draft up a resolution.

Two community residents addressed the board to say they are in favor of what the district is doing with Palo Christi.