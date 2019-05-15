OFFERS
Vice Mayor puts adult center funding in the crosshairs

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter, and perhaps a few other members of Council, were curious as to if the $57,000 the City allocates to the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center could be better utilized someplace else. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)



mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 15, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – An item on Council’s consent agenda last week regarding partially funding the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center in the amount of $57,000 had Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter wondering if that money could be put to better use elsewhere.

The vice mayor said that in looking through materials provided to Council on the matter, he saw nothing that indicated the expenditure reflects the strategic priorities of the community or Council.

“So, I’m not convinced about the need here, or that it’s the best use of these $57,000 of park funds,” Lingenfelter said. “As I understand it, the center is only available to a subgroup of Kingman’s total population. I don’t believe the City funds anything else that is perhaps exclusionary like this, and so rather I would propose that Council request that staff reallocates this $57,000 of parks and recreation money to something that everyone in the community could use and benefit from.”

He said some alternatives would be to use the money for the Kingman trail system or new shade structures and playground equipment at parks. Lingenfelter later said there are likely other community organizations, having specifically named the Club for YOUth, which could benefit from $57,000.

Parks and Recreation Director Mike Meersman explained that the City took with it a vehicle and multiple employees when it, for the most part, pulled out of the adult center around 2011. He said the $57,000 is Kingman’s way of helping “support the growing population of seniors that utilize the center.”

“It is a segment of the population, but there’s a lot of seniors that utilize that facility and they do a lot of good things, too,” Meersman said. “That’s kind of how we feel it’s still beneficial to spend the money on that.”

Councilman David Wayt asked if the expenditure is the best use of park funds and if the funds would be better allocated somewhere else based on the park budget. City Manager Ron Foggin responded by saying the money could be used in a lot of different places. However, he also noted that there are communities that completely fund senior centers at costs of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“So, $57,000 to support the senior center is a bargain,” Foggin said.

Councilman Ken Watkins pointed out the City of Kingman is helping the county as a whole in supporting the adult center. While the Meals on Wheels program that provides meals at the center is funded by the county, he said Kingman’s contribution helps the whole area.

“I am in no way prepared to not support this because I do see it as adding value to programs for seniors,” said Mayor Jen Miles. “I’ve been there a number of times, I know they do very important work for our seniors. I think perhaps we need someone to come and give us a report, an overview, on what is going on in the senior center and maybe that would clarify some of these issues.”

“I’m not saying that what they do is not valuable, all I’m saying is I think that there are far more things available to seniors than there are to kids and young families in our community right now, and I just would like to see that maybe balanced a little more,” Lingenfelter said. “I don’t have any opposition against what we’re doing.”

Council voted to table the issue to allow for a representative of the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center to give a presentation at a future work session.

