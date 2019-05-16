OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 16
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cardinals cornerback Peterson suspended for PED violation

Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson will be eligible to return Oct. 14, before Arizona's game against the New York Giants. (Daily Miner file photo)

Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson will be eligible to return Oct. 14, before Arizona's game against the New York Giants. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 16, 2019 9:29 p.m.

TEMPE (AP) – Arizona Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

The NFL did not specify Thursday which illegal substance Peterson allegedly used.

Peterson can participate in all offseason workouts and preseason games. He will be eligible to return Oct. 14, before Arizona's game against the New York Giants.

"Patrick recognizes how disappointing this is for everyone in the organization as well as our fans," the Cardinals said in a statement. "As we all do, he understands that regardless of intent he is ultimately responsible for everything he puts in his body. Our coaching staff and our players are now aware that we will have to play the first six games without Patrick and they understand they have to rise to the challenge that it presents."

Peterson apologized to fans and his teammates at his foundation's charity event Thursday night, saying he knew about the suspension for "months." He did not elaborate further.

Peterson is still one of the NFL's best cornerbacks at 28. The fifth overall pick of the 2011 draft, he has 23 career interceptions despite teams rarely testing him.

Peterson is a three-time All-Pro and he holds the franchise record with eight Pro Bowl appearances, a streak that will come to an end with his suspension. Under league rules, no player who was suspended for violation of PED policy can play in the Pro Bowl.

Peterson demanded a trade last season before apologizing. He posted a few cryptic messages on social media last month while deleting all mentions of the Cardinals in his profiles.

The Cardinals have been searching for a cornerback to play opposite Peterson almost since he came into the league. Arizona signed veteran Robert Alford as a free agent this offseason and used a second-round draft pick this year on Washington cornerback Byron Murphy.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cardinals acquire Adrian Peterson
Cardinals finally play home game, face Cowboys Monday night
After poor opener, Cardinals look to control Gurley, Rams
Arizona’s Peterson wraps up ‘by far my best camp’
Wentz tosses 4 touchdown passes, Eagles beat Cardinals 34-7

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
17
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News