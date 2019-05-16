If City wants ADOT’s help, it needs to better utilize the airport

If the City of Kingman is wondering why ADOT is not overexcited by their plans on the development of the airport property for business, they should look at why they are still planning on using the airport as a toy municipal one.

As the City does not seem to be interested in making it so airline 737s can bring business to Kingman, such as tourists and visitors to local area tourist interests.

So as long as the City of Kingman has little dreams of the airport, why should anyone else take interest? Build up the airport for "international" use, and then businesses will be knocking down the door to come to Kingman.

This is something that outside advisers are not happy to hear someone say, is it?

Robert Palmer

Kingman