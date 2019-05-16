If City wants ADOT’s help, it needs to better utilize the airport
If the City of Kingman is wondering why ADOT is not overexcited by their plans on the development of the airport property for business, they should look at why they are still planning on using the airport as a toy municipal one.
As the City does not seem to be interested in making it so airline 737s can bring business to Kingman, such as tourists and visitors to local area tourist interests.
So as long as the City of Kingman has little dreams of the airport, why should anyone else take interest? Build up the airport for "international" use, and then businesses will be knocking down the door to come to Kingman.
This is something that outside advisers are not happy to hear someone say, is it?
Robert Palmer
Kingman
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Boom in the night is a mystery
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- A battle for the soul of youth reaches Kingman
- Obituary
- Slowly but surely, gas prices keep going up
- Obituary
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Mohave 911
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Obituary
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
17
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*