KFD kicks off historical fire truck restoration project

KINGMAN - Kingman Fire Department is looking for donations to restore Kingman’s first-ever fire apparatus, the FROG. Initial restoration estimates can cost up to $25,000, so the department is looking for the community’s help to bring this piece of history back to life.

The 1922 American LaFrance pumper was first purchased in 1921. KFD will be out at the Chillin’ on Beale Street event, and the community can see the FROG. The event is from 1-7 p.m. Saturday, May 18 between Fourth and Sixth streets.

Information provided by Kingman Fire Department