KRMC hosts its Kids’ Day fair to share the many resources the community offers

As adults we often hear that we need to take care of ourselves health-wise, but sometimes we forget that healthy habits start at an early age.

Kingman Regional Medical Center is hosting its 27th annual Kids’ Day Health and Safety Fair for families in the community to stop by and take part with the many vendors that are participating in the event.

The event started back when a nurse, Lynn Lamb, wanted to help give back to the community. It started off as a small event at the main KRMC campus, but it has since grown into what the health fair is today.

“Kids’ day is one of our big four health fairs that is geared toward kids,” said Scott Kern, KRMC director of community relations and development.

Families have the opportunity to receive important information about children’s safety, health and nutrition. Kids’ Day is also offering vision testing, immunizations and car seat safety checks. The immunizations are free, and parents and guardians are asked to bring immunization records.

“From infants to senior citizens, grandparents bringing their grandkids,” Kern said. “Even the older generations want to see the cop (cars) and fire engines.”

Families that make it out to the fair will indeed see vehicles from Kingman Police Department, Kingman Fire Department and Kingman Area Regional Transit. A helicopter from Guardian Air and Care Flight will be on site for families to see, too.

“We will have car seat safety checks conducted by fire techs,” said Ben McGlothlin, KRMC senior public relations specialist.

The Kingman Freemason’s Child Identification program is going to be giving out free identification kits for families.

More than 40 local organizations are going to be on site providing families with information on how to stay healthy and safe, especially now that school is almost out. Children can enjoy various activities including crafts and games. Parents who want their children to play in a sport over the break, or children who would like to join a little league team, signups will be available.

“This health fair is going into the summer time when school is out, teaching water safety, keeping cool and stuff like that,” Kern said.

The healthy fair is an opportunity to learn about the different resources the community has to offer that are focused on health, education, public safety and the environment.

Kids’ Day is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.

The event is free. Food and prizes are going to be available for attendees.