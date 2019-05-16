OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 16
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KRMC hosts its Kids’ Day fair to share the many resources the community offers

Kingman Regional Medical Center is hosting its 27th annual Kids’ Day Health and Safety Fair Saturday, May 18 to inform families about various activities for children to do over the summer and how to stay safe and healthy. Kingman Fire Department Community Risk Reduction Specialist Oscar Lopez shows a child how to conduct CPR to the beat of Baby Shark during the A Day in the Park event on April 13 in Centennial Park. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Kingman Regional Medical Center is hosting its 27th annual Kids’ Day Health and Safety Fair Saturday, May 18 to inform families about various activities for children to do over the summer and how to stay safe and healthy. Kingman Fire Department Community Risk Reduction Specialist Oscar Lopez shows a child how to conduct CPR to the beat of Baby Shark during the A Day in the Park event on April 13 in Centennial Park. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: May 16, 2019 7:27 p.m.

As adults we often hear that we need to take care of ourselves health-wise, but sometimes we forget that healthy habits start at an early age.

Kingman Regional Medical Center is hosting its 27th annual Kids’ Day Health and Safety Fair for families in the community to stop by and take part with the many vendors that are participating in the event.

The event started back when a nurse, Lynn Lamb, wanted to help give back to the community. It started off as a small event at the main KRMC campus, but it has since grown into what the health fair is today.

“Kids’ day is one of our big four health fairs that is geared toward kids,” said Scott Kern, KRMC director of community relations and development.

Families have the opportunity to receive important information about children’s safety, health and nutrition. Kids’ Day is also offering vision testing, immunizations and car seat safety checks. The immunizations are free, and parents and guardians are asked to bring immunization records.

“From infants to senior citizens, grandparents bringing their grandkids,” Kern said. “Even the older generations want to see the cop (cars) and fire engines.”

Families that make it out to the fair will indeed see vehicles from Kingman Police Department, Kingman Fire Department and Kingman Area Regional Transit. A helicopter from Guardian Air and Care Flight will be on site for families to see, too.

“We will have car seat safety checks conducted by fire techs,” said Ben McGlothlin, KRMC senior public relations specialist.

The Kingman Freemason’s Child Identification program is going to be giving out free identification kits for families.

More than 40 local organizations are going to be on site providing families with information on how to stay healthy and safe, especially now that school is almost out. Children can enjoy various activities including crafts and games. Parents who want their children to play in a sport over the break, or children who would like to join a little league team, signups will be available.

“This health fair is going into the summer time when school is out, teaching water safety, keeping cool and stuff like that,” Kern said.

The healthy fair is an opportunity to learn about the different resources the community has to offer that are focused on health, education, public safety and the environment.

Kids’ Day is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.

The event is free. Food and prizes are going to be available for attendees.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KRMC fair offers health, safety - and fun
KRMC Kids’ Day Health and Safety Fair fun for children, adults
Kids' health fair is Saturday at KRMC
Kids health, safety fair Saturday
KRMC to host day of facts and fun

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
17
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News