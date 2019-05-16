KUSD approves to cut buses in exchange for new buses

KINGMAN – New school buses are coming to Kingman Unified School District.

KUSD governing board approved the destruction of four buses as part of the conditions from the Volkswagen settlement. The state awarded KUSD a total of 11 new buses, worth more than $1.2 million.

The district is looking to get four buses this year and six the following year.

“We essentially have to cut the buses in half and make a video of us cutting them in half …,” Ahron Sherman, KUSD finance director said. “In exchange we get four buses.”

The district will have to do that for all the buses they are receiving.

Sherman said they will have to do that for the six buses next year and will have to keep it up as long as they are receiving more buses.

“The state is serious about it and will not reimburse us a single cent if one piece is done incorrectly,” he said. “We have to essentially pay someone to come and do it for us.”