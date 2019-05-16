OFFERS
Thu, May 16
Man arrested for vehicle theft

Justin Dwayne Sims (Mohave County Adult Detention Facility photo)

Justin Dwayne Sims (Mohave County Adult Detention Facility photo)

Originally Published: May 16, 2019 11:16 a.m.

KINGMAN – Authorities say a vehicle with a cracked front windshield and no rear window led to the arrest of a Kingman man for a stolen vehicle.

Mohave County Sherriff’s Office deputies saw the vehicle traveling down Cardinal Lane at about 2:50 p.m. Monday, May 13.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the male driver, identified as Justin Dwayne Sims, 29 of Kingman.

A records check revealed the vehicle, a four door silver Suzuki sedan, was listed as stolen out of Bullhead City. Sims was arrested for one felony count of theft of means of transportation.

Sims was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
