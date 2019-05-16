OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 16
Weather  74.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

MCSO updates photo in search for missing Littlefield woman

Sarah Belle League (Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Sarah Belle League (Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Originally Published: May 16, 2019 3:08 p.m.

KINGMAN – Authorities are continuing in the search for a 39-year-old Littlefield woman who has been missing since April 18, 2019.

A reporting party for Sarah Belle League believes she may have gotten a ride with John Kiwi in a white Saturn with a partial plate of 2TAM. The pair supposedly made it to the Love’s truck stop outside of Las Vegas on Interstate 15 when they ran out of gas.

League has not been seen or heard from since. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen with long, platinum blonde hair and brown eyes, not blue as originally reported.

The new photo issued by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is supposed to be a more accurate depiction of what League currently looks like.

MCSO wants to identify the male, John Kiwi, and follow up with him for more information.

Anyone with information on the League’s whereabouts is encouraged to call MCSO at 928-753-0753 or 800-522-4312. Reference DR#19-017297 when calling.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Related Stories

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Littlefield woman missing since April 18
***UPDATE*** Woman missing after Monday’s Litchfield fire located, man’s location still unknown
Sheriff’s deputies still searching for Littlefield couple
Search for missing Littlefield couple continues
SILVER ALERT: Sheriff’s office searching for missing Fort Mohave woman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
17
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News