MCSO updates photo in search for missing Littlefield woman

KINGMAN – Authorities are continuing in the search for a 39-year-old Littlefield woman who has been missing since April 18, 2019.

A reporting party for Sarah Belle League believes she may have gotten a ride with John Kiwi in a white Saturn with a partial plate of 2TAM. The pair supposedly made it to the Love’s truck stop outside of Las Vegas on Interstate 15 when they ran out of gas.

League has not been seen or heard from since. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen with long, platinum blonde hair and brown eyes, not blue as originally reported.

The new photo issued by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is supposed to be a more accurate depiction of what League currently looks like.

MCSO wants to identify the male, John Kiwi, and follow up with him for more information.

Anyone with information on the League’s whereabouts is encouraged to call MCSO at 928-753-0753 or 800-522-4312. Reference DR#19-017297 when calling.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

