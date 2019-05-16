Red Cross announces blood shortage, needs type O blood donors

KINGMAN – The American Red Cross has declared a shortage of type O blood nationwide. Since type O can be transfused to patients with any blood type, it is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.

The next blood drive in Kingman will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 12 in Kingman City Hall City Council Chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

“Our little office in Kingman serves immediate humanitarian needs,” Red Cross spokesman in Phoenix Colin Williams said. “Blood drives are managed by our Las Vegas blood collection team, which usually comes to Kingman with a bus or a truck. They set themselves up in a community room or a local business. We have a large group of gracious donors in town.”

The Red Cross is responsible for 40% of blood supply for American hospitals, so if the shortage is not addressed it can potentially affect all medical centers. The issue is, to some degree, seasonal since 20% of blood donations are collected during drives at high schools and colleges. Summer vacation and spring breaks always affect the Red Cross’ blood supply. The same thing happens around the holiday season. But Williams admits the decline in blood donations seems to be a larger trend.

“Our society is bombarded with so many requests,” he said. “Donating blood stopped being a priority for many people. But it is time to roll up your sleeves and donate. Each blood donation can save up to three lives.”

While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, the Red Cross has collected approximately 11,500 fewer type O blood donations than needed to sustain a sufficient blood supply. Right now, it has less than a two-day supply of type O blood available for emergency rooms, where it can be most critical. That means just six units of type O blood are available for every 100,000 people, but at least 14 are needed every day.

The shortage is not specific to Kingman nor the area, Red Cross Las Vegas External Communications Manager Cynthia De La Torre said, but donors of type O blood are urged to donate.

Currently, until June 10, every donor receives a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. And in the second week of June, a new campaign will start.

“It’s called Missing Types,” Williams said. “We work with businesses, who will temporarily remove letters A, B and O from their brand names and logos. People will notice that and will ask: why the O is missing? Well, that is because we need more type O blood.”

Those who cannot make it to the blood drive in June, are encouraged to donate blood from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday July 16 at the Elks Lodge 468 dining room, 900 Gates Ave.

Donors of all blood types can to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, available at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).