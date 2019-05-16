OFFERS
Thu, May 16
Tigers take a stroll down memory lane

Kingman Academy of Learning High School teacher, Jen Perea, hugs a graduating student as they walk through the halls among their peers. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Kingman Academy of Learning High School teacher, Jen Perea, hugs a graduating student as they walk through the halls among their peers. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: May 16, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Photo Gallery

KAOL Walk Through

Graduating students from Kingman Academy of Learning walked through the halls of the different campuses of KAOL. Students were able to see their former teachers and were cheered on by students. (Photos by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

The 2019 graduating class of Kingman Academy of Learning walked through the halls of their past Thursday. Graduating students walked the halls of the primary and high school, and the parking lot of the intermediate school. As they walked through, students from each school were able to see what their future has in store for them. Tears flowed down the cheeks of teachers and staff as they saw their former students all grown up and ready to take on the world.

