D-backs cruise to win over Giants

David Peralta hit a solo homer in the fourth inning Friday night to help lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. (File photo courtesy of Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 17, 2019 10:01 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run triple and David Peralta homered, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-0 win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Peralta hit a solo homer off Jeff Samardzija (2-2) and Escobar cleared the bases with a slicing triple against Derek Holland in the seventh.

Adam Jones had a run-scoring double among his three hits to help Torey Lovullo win his 200th game as Arizona's manager.

Merrill Kelly (4-4) worked around a high early pitch count in 5 1/3 scoreless innings after two shaky outings.

Kelly allowed 10 combined earned runs his previous two outings, but was effective against the Giants until running into trouble in the sixth inning.

San Francisco loaded the bases to with one out to chase the right-hander, but Yoshihisa Hirano struck out Brandon Crawford and got Kevin Pillar to fly out to right.

Kelly allowed six hits and struck out four.

The first inning has been a struggle for Samardzija this season. He has a 12.38 ERA in the opening frame and allowed a majors-most six first-inning homers.

The right-hander made it through the first inning unscathed and held the Diamondbacks in check until Peralta lifted a solo homer to left-center in the fourth inning.

Jones chased Samardzija with a run-scoring double and Ketel Marte put Arizona up 3-0 with a broken-bat RBI single off Reyes Moronta.

Samardzija allowed three runs on five hits and walked three in 5 1/3 innings. He did not strike out a batter for the first time in 101 career starts.

Trainer's Table

Giants: C Buster Posey went 2 for 4 after being activated from the seven-day concussion list. He had been out since May 10, two days after taking a foul tip off the mask. ... 3B Evan Longoria was sick and out of the lineup.

D-backs: RHP Zack Greinke will throw a bullpen session on Saturday after an MRI on Friday came back clean. He left Wednesday's start with abdominal tightness. The Diamondbacks will assess Greinke after his bullpen to determine whether he can start on Tuesday. ... RHP Taijuan Walker suffered a setback in his comeback from Tommy John surgery, suffering a right shoulder capsule sprain during rehab. He received an injection and will not throw for six weeks.

Up Next

Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner, Saturday's starter against Arizona, went 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA against the Diamondbacks last season. Arizona has yet to announce a starter.

