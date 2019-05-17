Mohave County Most Wanted | May 15, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Richie Diamond O’Connor
DOB: 07/17/1994 White Male 5-9 180 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 05/06/2019
Diana Larey Smith
DOB: 12/14/1974 White Female 5-3 148 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde
Offense: Aggravated assault – adult on minor, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 04/15/2019
Summer Lea Williams
DOB: 10/20/1988 White Female 5-2 140 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Criminal trespassing 1st degree – residential/yard, Class 6 Felony; burglary 2nd Degree, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 04/15/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Andrew Martin Cornejo
Offense: Unlawful use of means of transportation, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 02/20/2019 Capture: 05/03/2019
Travis Duane Moore
Offense: Aggravated Assault, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 04/03/2019 Capture: 05/01/2019
Elmer Orlando Torres-Ayala
Offense: Unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 08/04/2017 Capture: 05/01/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- A battle for the soul of youth reaches Kingman
- Boom in the night is a mystery
- 3 inmates connected to jail overdoses
- Obituary
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Obituary
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
17
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
WED
22
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
22
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*