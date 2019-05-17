Mohave County Most Wanted | May 15, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Richie Diamond O’Connor

DOB: 07/17/1994 White Male 5-9 180 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 05/06/2019

Diana Larey Smith

DOB: 12/14/1974 White Female 5-3 148 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

Offense: Aggravated assault – adult on minor, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 04/15/2019

Summer Lea Williams

DOB: 10/20/1988 White Female 5-2 140 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Criminal trespassing 1st degree – residential/yard, Class 6 Felony; burglary 2nd Degree, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 04/15/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Andrew Martin Cornejo

Offense: Unlawful use of means of transportation, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 02/20/2019 Capture: 05/03/2019

Travis Duane Moore

Offense: Aggravated Assault, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 04/03/2019 Capture: 05/01/2019

Elmer Orlando Torres-Ayala

Offense: Unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 08/04/2017 Capture: 05/01/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department