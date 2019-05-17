OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 17
Weather  67.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Most Wanted | May 15, 2019

Originally Published: May 17, 2019 11:50 a.m.

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

photo

Richie Diamond O’Connor (MCSO photo)

Richie Diamond O’Connor

DOB: 07/17/1994 White Male 5-9 180 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 05/06/2019

photo

Diana Larey Smith (MCSO photo)

Diana Larey Smith

DOB: 12/14/1974 White Female 5-3 148 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

Offense: Aggravated assault – adult on minor, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 04/15/2019

photo

Summer Lea Williams (MCSO photo)

Summer Lea Williams

DOB: 10/20/1988 White Female 5-2 140 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Criminal trespassing 1st degree – residential/yard, Class 6 Felony; burglary 2nd Degree, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 04/15/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

photo

Andrew Martin Cornejo (MCSO photo)

Andrew Martin Cornejo

Offense: Unlawful use of means of transportation, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 02/20/2019 Capture: 05/03/2019

photo

Travis Duane Moore (MCSO photo)

Travis Duane Moore

Offense: Aggravated Assault, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 04/03/2019 Capture: 05/01/2019

photo

Elmer Orlando Torres-Ayala (MCSO photo)

Elmer Orlando Torres-Ayala

Offense: Unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 08/04/2017 Capture: 05/01/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave County Most Wanted | May 8, 2019
Mohave County Most Wanted | Jan. 23, 2019
Mohave County Most Wanted | March 6, 2019
Mohave County Most Wanted | March 27, 2019
Mohave County Most Wanted | Feb. 6, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
17
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
WED
22
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
22
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News