Video of man shoved off bus released in Vegas murder case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas have released security video they say shows a woman shoving a 74-year-old man off a public bus after witnesses say he asked her to be nice to other passengers.
The video shows Serge Fournier landing face-first on a sidewalk east of downtown on March 21. He died April 23.
The Clark County coroner ruled Fournier's death a homicide resulting from his injuries.
Authorities arrested 25-year-old Cadesha Michelle Bishop on May 6. She has been charged with murder and was freed on $100,000 bail with electronic monitoring pending a preliminary hearing of evidence May 23.
Public defense attorney Charles Cano, who represents Bishop, didn't immediately respond Wednesday to messages.
A department statement says investigators still seek witnesses to the March 21 incident.
