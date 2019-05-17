OFFERS
Video of man shoved off bus released in Vegas murder case

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 17, 2019 2:16 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas have released security video they say shows a woman shoving a 74-year-old man off a public bus after witnesses say he asked her to be nice to other passengers.

The video shows Serge Fournier landing face-first on a sidewalk east of downtown on March 21. He died April 23.

The Clark County coroner ruled Fournier's death a homicide resulting from his injuries.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Cadesha Michelle Bishop on May 6. She has been charged with murder and was freed on $100,000 bail with electronic monitoring pending a preliminary hearing of evidence May 23.

Public defense attorney Charles Cano, who represents Bishop, didn't immediately respond Wednesday to messages.

A department statement says investigators still seek witnesses to the March 21 incident.

