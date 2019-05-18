OFFERS
Andy Devine road work continues this week

The two southbound lanes of Andy Devine Avenue between Stockton Hill Road/Hualapai Mountain Road and Michael Street will be closed starting Monday, May 20. (Photo courtesy City of Kingman)

The two southbound lanes of Andy Devine Avenue between Stockton Hill Road/Hualapai Mountain Road and Michael Street will be closed starting Monday, May 20. (Photo courtesy City of Kingman)

Originally Published: May 18, 2019 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – As the milling and paving of Andy Devine Avenue continues this coming week, the City of Kingman is reminding motorists that traffic control will be in place.

The two southbound lanes of Andy Devine Avenue between Stockton Hill Road/Hualapai Mountain Road and Michael Street will be closed starting Monday, May 20.

However, those closures will occur later in the morning. Southbound traffic will be diverted to the newly-paved lanes. Striping work will be done May 28 and 29.

In another unrelated press release, the City is calling attention to a private trash service that has mailed City residents “what appears to be a cheaper rate for residential trash services,” according to the release.

Those who live within City limits do not have the option to privatize their residential trash pickup.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

