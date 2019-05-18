Dear Abby | Mom is put out by stepdad who tattles on her daughter

Dear Abby: My husband and I have been together for 12 years. I have a daughter from a previous relationship who is now 16. They have had their ups and downs. What irritates me to no end is, my husband tattles on my daughter.

Today she wanted to come home from school because she felt nauseated. My husband had the day off, and even though he didn’t want to, he picked her up from school. He proceeded to text me at work later on in the day to let me know that she was eating waffles and chicken nuggets.

I can’t control what my daughter eats when I’m not there. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. The issues between them are much deeper, but I cannot stand his tattling. If my child says she’s nauseated and then eats waffles, she must learn somehow that they are not conducive to feeling better. My husband going out of his way to rat on her when she does things like this seems overboard. Am I crazy for feeling this way?! – Seeking Peace at Home

Dear Seeking Peace: You are not crazy for feeling this way. You ARE crazy for not having it out with your husband rather than complain to me, and for not insisting the three of you get counseling from a licensed marriage and family therapist to iron out those “deeper issues.”

P.S. Waffles and chicken nuggets are considered comfort food. What your daughter may have needed that day was comfort. If the foods she chose were not conducive to feeling better, your husband could have suggested a better option. (Chicken broth?

Dear Abby: I work two jobs and took time off from my second job so I could watch my four grandchildren for a week when their parents had to go out of state. They did call the 14-year-old daily, but never once called or spoke to me during that time. Am I being cranky or is that disrespectful? – Feeling Like Dirt

Dear Feeling Like Dirt: I don’t blame you for being miffed.

It was thoughtless and ungracious of them not to ask to speak with you for a minute. However, if they didn’t respect you, I’m sure they wouldn’t have left their precious children in your care.