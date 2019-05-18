It’s time for high school graduation
Originally Published: May 18, 2019 7:26 p.m.
KINGMAN – Graduation is just around the corner, and in case you know someone who is graduating and they forgot to tell you the time, date and place, here is a list of the high school graduations:
• Kingman High School is from 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 20 at KHS field, 4182 N. Bank St.
• Lee Williams High School is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at LWHS field, 400 Grandview Ave.
• Kingman Academy of Learning High School starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at Betty Rowe Gymnasium, 3420 Burbank St.
