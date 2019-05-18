OFFERS
Sat, May 18
It’s time for high school graduation

High school graduations are this week, and Kingman students are ready to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 18, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Graduation is just around the corner, and in case you know someone who is graduating and they forgot to tell you the time, date and place, here is a list of the high school graduations:

• Kingman High School is from 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 20 at KHS field, 4182 N. Bank St.

• Lee Williams High School is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at LWHS field, 400 Grandview Ave.

• Kingman Academy of Learning High School starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at Betty Rowe Gymnasium, 3420 Burbank St.

