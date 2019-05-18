JCPenney Founder’s Award comes to Kingman

KINGMAN – General Manager of Kingman’s JCPenney Jenny Fulwiler was one of only 80 recipients out of 860 stores for this year’s Founder’s Award, an accomplishment which she accredits to the hard work of her team and the loyalty of her customers.

“They’re hard working, they’re dedicated, I couldn’t ask for a better team,” Fulwiler said. “They really try and give their all in customer service, tasks, everything.”

The JCPenney Founder’s Award celebrates excellence in financial performance, customer and client service, and business expertise.

“The 2018 Founder’s Awards recipients have played a key role in driving the JCPenney business, embodying our Warrior values of loyalty, passion, service and courage,” said Brian Flanagan, Southwest regional vice president for JCPenney in a press release. “The Founder’s Award is the company’s highest honor, recognizing leadership excellence. I’m proud of our talented group of associates at the JCPenney in Kingman who earned this special recognition, and look forward to another successful year in Kingman.”

When asked how she sets herself apart from the pack in regards to those three categories, Fulwiler again spoke to the team atmosphere at JCPenney.

“I really think that’s a direct result of the team,” she said. “The teamwork, the drive that we have in the store, just the effort they’ve all put in. You couldn’t do it without an amazing team. And then, of course, the community and the support from all of our customers returning throughout the year. Really, it’s just the team and the customer.”

As anyone who has worked in retail knows, there can be trying moments throughout the day. For Fulwiler, handling difficult situations starts and ends with providing the customer with what they need.

“I think the first thing that comes to mind is the customer is why we’re here, it’s what we do,” she said. “I think that’s why customer service is important to me, because if you don’t have your customer, what are we here for? As far as situations go, it’s just striving to make sure that the customer is taken care of. We do everything we can on our end to make sure they find what they’re looking for from maybe value to availability to size, and just making sure it’s a successful trip for them.”

Fulwiler has been with JCPenney for 18 years and has been at the Kingman store for about a year. She started on the sales floor as a cashier in California and fell in love with the company, retail and customer service.

“I think it’s fun to meet new people and just become part of their story, because that’s essentially what we do in customer service, and I fell in love with the company,” she said. “I’ve met so many amazing people, I’ve learned so much, and I’ve grown from the day I started to here.”

Fulwiler wants community members to know how much JCPenney appreciates their support, and expressed a desire to grow with the community and provide it with the best customer service possible.