OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 18
Weather  69.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

JCPenney Founder’s Award comes to Kingman

General Manager Jenny Fulwiler has been with JCPenney for 18 years and has been at the Kingman store for about a year. She started on the sales floor as a cashier in California and fell in love with the company, retail and customer service. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

General Manager Jenny Fulwiler has been with JCPenney for 18 years and has been at the Kingman store for about a year. She started on the sales floor as a cashier in California and fell in love with the company, retail and customer service. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 18, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – General Manager of Kingman’s JCPenney Jenny Fulwiler was one of only 80 recipients out of 860 stores for this year’s Founder’s Award, an accomplishment which she accredits to the hard work of her team and the loyalty of her customers.

“They’re hard working, they’re dedicated, I couldn’t ask for a better team,” Fulwiler said. “They really try and give their all in customer service, tasks, everything.”

The JCPenney Founder’s Award celebrates excellence in financial performance, customer and client service, and business expertise.

“The 2018 Founder’s Awards recipients have played a key role in driving the JCPenney business, embodying our Warrior values of loyalty, passion, service and courage,” said Brian Flanagan, Southwest regional vice president for JCPenney in a press release. “The Founder’s Award is the company’s highest honor, recognizing leadership excellence. I’m proud of our talented group of associates at the JCPenney in Kingman who earned this special recognition, and look forward to another successful year in Kingman.”

When asked how she sets herself apart from the pack in regards to those three categories, Fulwiler again spoke to the team atmosphere at JCPenney.

“I really think that’s a direct result of the team,” she said. “The teamwork, the drive that we have in the store, just the effort they’ve all put in. You couldn’t do it without an amazing team. And then, of course, the community and the support from all of our customers returning throughout the year. Really, it’s just the team and the customer.”

As anyone who has worked in retail knows, there can be trying moments throughout the day. For Fulwiler, handling difficult situations starts and ends with providing the customer with what they need.

“I think the first thing that comes to mind is the customer is why we’re here, it’s what we do,” she said. “I think that’s why customer service is important to me, because if you don’t have your customer, what are we here for? As far as situations go, it’s just striving to make sure that the customer is taken care of. We do everything we can on our end to make sure they find what they’re looking for from maybe value to availability to size, and just making sure it’s a successful trip for them.”

Fulwiler has been with JCPenney for 18 years and has been at the Kingman store for about a year. She started on the sales floor as a cashier in California and fell in love with the company, retail and customer service.

“I think it’s fun to meet new people and just become part of their story, because that’s essentially what we do in customer service, and I fell in love with the company,” she said. “I’ve met so many amazing people, I’ve learned so much, and I’ve grown from the day I started to here.”

Fulwiler wants community members to know how much JCPenney appreciates their support, and expressed a desire to grow with the community and provide it with the best customer service possible.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

BLACK FRIDAY: Retailers offer deals on electronics, clothes and toys
Kingman Subway gets award
Giant corporations join forces to provide voice-activated shopping
Calendar quirk, Amazon, put pressure on retailers to deliver
Local Ace hardware store wins high achievement

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
22
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
22
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News