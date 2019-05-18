Kingman Fire Department captain receives Paramedic of the Year award

KINGMAN – To the public they are seen as heroes, to themselves they are just doing their job.

Kingman Fire Department’s Captain Tanner Miller received the Paramedic of the Year award from Western Arizona Council of EMS.

“It’s humbling,” Miller said. “It’s wind in your sail.”

Miller was nominated by KFD Battalion Chief of EMS Rink Gordon. The reason he was nominated for the award was the compassion he shows and for creating the program “Clear your Car.”

“Captain Miller has always showed care and compassion to his colleagues and patients he has encounter,” Gordon said in a press release.

Not only did Miller show care and compassion, but is considerate of those he calls his family.



“Tanner has taken on his own task to instruct all CE EMS classes. His intention was to instruct the required classes to his colleagues and reduce the stress of finding recertification classes,” Gordon said.

Miller said during his career he has spent so much time with his colleagues that they end up being family and are there for each other through the best and worst times.

The Clear your Car program goes into the high schools in the Kingman area and teaches about the dangers of leaving infants and children in vehicles during summer days. Miller started the program after dealing with an unfortunate event when an infant was left in a vehicle for over 12 hours on a summer day.

Miller has followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the firefighting industry. Since growing up, he strives to be like his father and has been with KFD for 15 years.