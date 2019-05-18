MCC awards 587 students with degrees and certificates

Photo Gallery 2019 MCC Graduation The MCC class of 2019 had 353 students receive associate degrees, 234 earn certificates and 99 get their GED diplomas. (Photos provided by MCC)

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College held its graduation Friday, May 10 when 587 students were awarded degrees and certificates. The ceremony was held at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City.

The student of the night was Alex Chadsey. He was the MCC Student Speaker during the ceremony, a member of the All-Arizona Academic Team and a recipient of the Hodel Award worth $10,000.

Being a member of the All-Academic Team means Chadsey gets free tuition to any Arizona state university he chooses to finish his bachelor’s degree. He plans on attending Northern Arizona University.

The MCC class of 2019 had 353 students receive associate degrees, 234 earn certificates and 99 get their GED diplomas.

Incoming MCC president Dr. Stacy Klippenstein and his wife, Carrie, made a surprise visit an attended the ceremony.

Information and photos provided by MCC