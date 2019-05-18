Meet David Biediger, the youngest Eagle Scout in town

KINGMAN – Scouting runs in his family and remains an important part of life. David Biediger, 15, has been a Boy Scout since he can remember, just like his father, Harold, who looks proud of his son, the youngest Eagle Scout in Kingman Troop 401.

But it was his grandfather who really got David into scouting and made him follow his steps.

“It took four years to get here,” David said about his recent achievement. “A lot of dedication. More than 100 service hours, 30-plus nights of camping and 60 merit badges. You really need to live up to it, but people help you a lot on the way.”

Only 4% of Boy Scouts become Eagle Scouts, according to the organization’s website.

Since 1912, the Eagle Scout rank has represented a milestone of accomplishment that is recognized across the country and even the world.

Those who have earned the Eagle Scout rank count it among their most treasured achievements. “Eagle Scout” is not just an award; it is a state of being. Those who earned it as youth continue to earn it every day as adults.

“When David first came over, he was quiet,” said the troop’s secretary, Roseanne Brown. “And it turned out he’s a natural-born leader. He really helps younger boys.”

David already has plans for the future. He wants to become a military policeman in the U.S. Air Force.

Being an Eagle Scout gives him an immediate promotion, and since he has the Arrow of Light (highest rank in Cub Scouting), he might receive an even more advanced enlisted rank in recognition of his achievements.

Boy Scouts Troop 401 holds their weekly meetings at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison St.

