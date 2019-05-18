Mohave County has $6M surplus, sheriff asks for $5M

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors and other elected county officials gathered for the annual county budget workshop on Friday, May 17. After receiving the current year budget’s overview with future recommendations from Financial Services Director Coral Loyd, various elected officials pleaded their cases to receive more funding for their respective departments.

In an opening statement, County Manager Michael Hendrix declared that, financially, Mohave County is in a better place than a year ago, having some funds budgeted but not spent. With the economy improving, the county has a $6 million surplus with revenues higher than expenditures.

Loyd made a few recommendations, including a transfer of $1 million to the contingency fund. She also recommended a two-cent decrease in the property tax rate to offset a two-cent increase in the TV District tax rate in order to address the financial problems of the latter.

While Supervisor Jean Bishop would gladly see the whole amount going to the general fund, and then maybe part of it being used to build a long-needed animal shelter, heads of a few county departments think their needs are more urgent.



The most dramatic plea was made by Sheriff Doug Schuster, who came with a presentation of his own and asked for $5 million. According to Loyd’s recommendation, his office would receive only $1.58 million this fiscal year.

“I want to be very clear,” Schuster said. “We are severely understaffed and undercompensated. We are constantly doing more with less. Which means that we are not effective as we should be.”

Schuster told the supervisors he should have 188 to 212 deputies. Currently, he has only 83, six less than in 1992.

Since the ‘90s, the population of Mohave County has more than doubled, and deputies are extremely overwhelmed with the load of cases. Another, even more troubling issue, is the fact that the detention center needs guards, and a salary increase to attract them in the first place.

“I lose sleep with that jail,” Schuster said, and added that while he will be fine with six more deputies, he badly needs 30 new detention employees.

However, more deputies means more criminal cases, and even though Supervisor Ron Gould encouraged Schuster to go after “evildoers” and the county will gladly pick up the check, many county employees are concerned the courts are already drowning in cases.

Another controversial issue appears to be the proposed 2.5% pay increase for all county employees, which seemed to make both Angius and Gould uncomfortable.

Gould observed the increase doesn’t reflect the reality of the private sector.

“We work for the folks, not above them,” he reminded his colleagues.

County Attorney Matthew Smith praised the supervisors for spending money only when it is absolutely necessary and being fiscally conservative, perhaps too much for Supervisor Gary Watson’s taste.

Watson, who participated in the meeting via phone, offered a “word of caution” before and against lowering property taxes, and pointing out the county’s infrastructure and many buildings are in serious trouble.

The proposed budget also includes such interesting items as a $20,000 laundry machine for the jail, $25,000 to Public Health for mosquito mitigation, and Hualapai Mountain Park wishing for a siren, and a snow-making machine.

The final budget hearing will take place later this summer.