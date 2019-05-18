OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 18
Weather  69.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Earl (Les) Leslie Jones

Earl (Les) Leslie Jones

Earl (Les) Leslie Jones

Originally Published: May 18, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Earl (Les) Leslie Jones, 89, of Kingman, Arizona went home to be with the lord on April 19, 2019.

He was born on May 14, 1929 in Jamestown, Wyoming. Les is survived by his wife of 58 years; Gladys L. Jones, sons; Bruce and Daniel Jones, daughters; Patricia Zaneel, Rosemary Jones and Robin Smith, brother; Raymond Jones, sister; Laura Lake, along with many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded into death by his parents; Earl W. Jones and Jennie Macomber.

Les came to Kingman in 1963. Les was a truck driver for over 40 years, working for numerous local companies including; Dunton Motors, Mike’s Power Tow, Great West and Kingman Diesel Repair. He was a hard worker and was glad to help anyone in need.

Les was loved by all who knew him, and he will truly be missed. A service in honor of Les will be held at 10 a.m. May 22, 2019 at LDS Church, 3180 Rutherford St., Kingman, Arizona, 86401. Everyone is welcome to join.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary Notice | Earl Jones
Obituary | Ray Rose
Obituary: Bernie James Gosse 'Pete'
Leslie Redfield Lander
Obituary | Henry Earl Mahan

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News