Obituary | Izora (Dordie) Mayfield
Izora (Dordie) Mayfield, 77, Kingman, passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Sept. 24, 1941 to Clyde and Virginia Yost.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband; David Mayfield, sister; Diane Budden, brothers; Grover Lee Yost, Dean Yost, and Michael Yost, as well as her parents; Clyde and Virginia Yost.
She is survived by her children; Roy Dale (Donita) Whitener, Aaron (Angela) Mayfield, Kimberly (Glen) Hollis, Lori (Kelly) Hartley, her siblings; Patty (Tom) Webster, Dan Yost, Shelby (Gary) Little, and Barb (Robby) Harris. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dordie was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers football fan. She also loved country music and bowling. She will be forever missed by all who knew her.
