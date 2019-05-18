Obituary Notice | Alton Ray Chambers
Originally Published: May 18, 2019 7:28 p.m.
Alton Ray Chambers, of Chloride, was born Feb. 7, 1932 in Apache, Oklahoma and passed away May 14, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona at the age or 87.
Most Read
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Mohave 911
- 3 inmates connected to jail overdoses
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Man arrested for vehicle theft
- A battle for the soul of youth reaches Kingman
- Boom in the night is a mystery
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Obituary
- Mohave County has two more channels amid questions about the future of TV District
- Mohave County Sheriff's Office seeks arrest in North Kingman shooting
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: